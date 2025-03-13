Thursday, March 13, 2025

Kayfabe

I would recommend you at least try to refrain from monologueing your cunning plan to trick the "left flank" - in their view the only voters who want them to use their power to thwart the Republicans - if you want the plan to succeed.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) suggested Democrats may seek a vote on an amendment to the bill in exchange for their support to advance it later this week. That amendment, a 30-day funding bill, would give Democrats a chance to save face with their left flank and give Republicans “an escape” out of the impasse.
We hate our voters and think they're stupid, also the ones who call our offices are commies.

Maybe senators are much smarter than stupid people on the internet - it's possible! - but they still shouldn't treat us like we're stupid.
by Atrios at 09:00