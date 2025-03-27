Over the past week, deployed Americans have been present in Nuuk, knocking on doors and ringing doorbells.Like if someone knocked on my door and asked me if I wanted to sit down for a chat with Bo Tengberg, the husband of Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, I'm not sure I'd be interested! I'd wonder why they thought I would be!
- They've gotten no, no, no, no, no, every single time they (the Americans, ed.) have asked if they wouldn't mind having the vice president's wife visit.
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Main Character Syndrome
There's the obvious point that people are not likely to be thrilled to meet the bullies who are threatening them with invasion, but even aside from that, why would anyone in Greenland be interested in meeting the wife of the Vice President of the United States? (translated by google):
by Atrios at 13:30