Mister We Could Use A Man Like Ronald Reagan Again

If you praise Reagan in a high profile speech, you should know there will be a backlash from assholes like me. If that's what you want, great, then we all play our roles. Slotkin praises Reagan, Atrios gets annoyed, Democrats say, "See, we annoyed the lefties, so we are doing something right."
At some point, Professional Democrats stopped understanding that, and decided that they were going to annoy lefties. Now they get genuinely annoyed that lefties were annoyed. It's weird!
One dumb speech doesn't matter, of course, but it does show that they really don't know what they are doing.
Cold War kid Slotkin was 12 when he left office, so she really was a kid. I imagine she has fond memories of her childhood, as many do.
No one under 45 has any real memories of Reagan at all.
There is the Trump party and the Democratic party. What the fuck are voters supposed to understand are "shared values." Please vote for us or also Republicans, but good ones. You know, such as, um, zombie Reagan
