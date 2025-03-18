All the employees told the AP that they brought their own drinking water Monday. That’s due to a monthslong issue involving Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, which was detected at several FDA buildings. The General Service Administration, which oversees federal buildings, has been working on the issue since last summer.
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Philly's Finest Contribution
It didn't get a lot of coverage, but concerns about possible Legionnaire's disease were a big deal as things started reopening from Covid. I remember one mall suddenly evacuating and being very cagey about why they did it, but it wasn't too hard to infer it was LD concerns.
by Atrios at 14:30