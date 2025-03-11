Please Give Your Wallets To The Wallet Inspectors

Trump and White House officials have been telling GOP holdouts who want more spending cuts that the administration will pursue impoundment — that is, holding back federal funding already appropriated by Congress — according to two Republicans who were in a recent meeting with the president and spoke to Meredith Lee Hill.Most people understand very well that the Democrats don't have many cards and they don't have the power to instantly stop the bad orange man and bad Republicans in Congress, but they can withhold their votes on this.
Some Dems keep saying they're worried they'll be blamed for the shutdown. They should be more worried they'll be blamed for what they've endorsed, if they do.