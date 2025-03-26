A Venmo account under the name “Michael Waltz,” carrying a profile photo of the national security adviser and connected to accounts bearing the names of people closely associated with him, was left open to the public until Wednesday afternoon. A WIRED analysis shows that the account revealed the names of hundreds of Waltz’s personal and professional associates, including journalists, military officers, lobbyists, and others—information a foreign intelligence service or other actors could exploit for any number of ends, experts say....TAP printed the full list.
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Public Venmo
I have no idea why that is a thing and certainly not why so many public figure leave it on.
by Atrios at 17:00