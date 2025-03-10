RIP Kevin Drum

I didn't know him well - we only met a couple of times, though we continued to exchange friendly messages occasionally through the years - but of course we have this weird shared history of peak blogging era. I stole Friday Catblogging from him when his "respectable" gig said they didn't want him to do it.
We didn't always agree about everything - he was an Orange County car guy, after all - but I never doubted his honesty and good faith approach to everything. He was, by all accounts I ever heard, a very generous and kindhearted guy.