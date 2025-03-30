At a White House event honoring Women’s History Month on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump took six minutes out of his speech to personally recognize many of the Republican women gathered in the audience. But one person in attendance whom he did not mention was Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who was, at the time, Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Small Pleasures
It is the weekend, so we do have to have a little laugh about Elise Stefanik getting dumped from her UN ambassador position. She thought she had graduated to VIP and now she is a person Trump is embarrassed to talk to.
by Atrios at 09:30