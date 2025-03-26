Calling Independents and Democrats! In two days, we get to show Elon Musk and Josh Parsons that billionaires can’t control Lancaster! Special election happens March 25! https://t.co/bwMd22ljNV— Mayor James Andrew Malone (@MaloneForSenate) March 23, 2025
In a stunning outcome, Democrat James Andrew Malone defeated Republican Josh Parsons to win the 36th Senatorial District seat in Harrisburg.
President Donald Trump rolled to a +15 victory in the district back in November, but northern Lancaster County voters made a statement heard ’round the Keystone State on Tuesday.
The guy ran as anti-Musk, not anti-Trump, showing that is a way to reach Trumpers (no that shouldn't make sense, but...).