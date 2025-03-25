The Social Security Administration website crashed four times in 10 days this month, blocking millions of retirees and disabled Americans from logging in to their online accounts because the servers were overloaded. In the field, office managers have resorted to answering phones at the front desk as receptionists because so many employees have been pushed out. But the agency no longer has a system to monitor customers’ experience with these services, because that office was eliminated as part of the cost-cutting efforts led by Elon Musk.
And the phones keep ringing. And ringing.
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Sounds Bad
They're trying to break it, but I'n entirely sure what their plan is for when it is broken.
by Atrios at 13:30