As the Office of Personnel Management oversaw the layoffs of thousands of federal workers and pressed others to justify their positions, the agency’s chief spokesperson repeatedly used her office for a side hustle: aspiring Instagram fashion influencer.Maybe the phones really have destroyed all their brains. The world is just an image in their phone, a reflection of themselves.
In at least a dozen videos filmed in her OPM office, political appointee McLaurine Pinover modeled her outfit choices for the day, while directing followers from her Instagram account to a website that could earn her commissions on clothing sales.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Take A Selfie
One thing which weighed on me during Trump I was how many of the people around him obviously had no sense of the responsbility that they had embraced. I get the evil guys who are working to destroy everything - at least it's an ethos - but the ones who just treat it with less sense of responsibility than they would running the high school prom committee just mystify me.
