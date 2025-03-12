Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Take A Selfie

One thing which weighed on me during Trump I was how many of the people around him obviously had no sense of the responsbility that they had embraced. I get the evil guys who are working to destroy everything - at least it's an ethos - but the ones who just treat it with less sense of responsibility than they would running the high school prom committee just mystify me.
As the Office of Personnel Management oversaw the layoffs of thousands of federal workers and pressed others to justify their positions, the agency’s chief spokesperson repeatedly used her office for a side hustle: aspiring Instagram fashion influencer.

In at least a dozen videos filmed in her OPM office, political appointee McLaurine Pinover modeled her outfit choices for the day, while directing followers from her Instagram account to a website that could earn her commissions on clothing sales.
Maybe the phones really have destroyed all their brains. The world is just an image in their phone, a reflection of themselves.
by Atrios at 13:30