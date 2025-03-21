Friday, March 21, 2025

Talking Their Book

Years ago, during peak Blog, I had a chat/lunch with a reporter.  Decent guy, but he was obsessed with the then in vogue concerns about bloggers having undisclosed conflicts of interests (the blogger ethics panel era).

I asked him if his paper's opinion page adequately informed readers about the financial interests of all their contributors.  He stuttered something about the editors knowing but he realized I got him.

Obviously transparency is good, but at that time journalists were trying to impose standards on random people on the internet that they didn’t apply to themselves.  

I don’t know if it is worse now or if I am more aware of it, but so many people in The Discourse are talking their book.  The money sloshes around, and not to lefties!
by Atrios at 09:00