More than 600 Scottish students were accused of misusing AI during part of their studies last year - a rise of 121% on 2023 figures.I have read various university guidances about using spicy chatbots, and they are all, basically, "Oh yes of course students should be encouraged to use these exciting new tools but NOT LIKE THAT [the way students will inevitably use them]".
According to a freedom of information request by BBC Scotland, less than 10 students were kicked off their courses at both Robert Gordon and Glasgow universities in the last year - the first time AI-linked expulsions have been recorded at any Scottish university.
So when does turning to the internet to help find the answer to a question cross the line into cheating?
That's the big issue facing Scottish universities, as day-to-day reliance on generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as Chat GPT, becomes the norm.
Friday, March 07, 2025
What's A Student To Do
University administrators everywhere are encouraging the use of spicy chatbots and also students are getting criticized and punished for using them. There is no way to draw that line, neatly, so that any "rules" can either be followed or policed consistently.
by Atrios at 11:30