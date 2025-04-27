Trump’s overall approval rating is lower than it was only two months ago. The poll shows that 39 percent of adult Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job, compared with 55 percent who disapprove, including 44 percent who disapprove strongly. In February, those numbers were 45 percent positive and 53 percent negative.Carville's "play dead" strategy was dumb, too, but smarter than that!
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Almost Pony Time
I really want the transcripts of all the discussions of (some) Democrats and their consultants after the election, when despite all evidence (Trump was not very popular compared to other newly elected presidents) and past experience (we lived through four years of this shit), they (some) thought hugging him tightly and promising to work with him/Elon was a good idea.
by Atrios at 09:30