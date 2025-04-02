Behind the scenes: During a closed event at the Atlantic Council, Leiter, a conservative settler and a Netanyahu loyalist who arrived in D.C. soon after President Trump took office, accused the Biden administration of imposing an unofficial arms embargo on Israel during the war and focusing primarily on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the four sources said.
...
"I want to make sure the ambassador knows all the details about what the Biden administration did for Israel since October 7," McGurk told Leiter, according to the sources who were in the room.
McGurk then detailed many steps Biden took like traveling Israel, sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter Hezbollah and Iran, giving $13 billion in military assistance, using emergency procedures to ensure the deliver of weapons, helping defeat two Iranian missile attacks and blocking anti-Israeli measures in the UN.
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Amazing Scenes
Some Joseph Heller level shit here.
