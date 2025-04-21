Monday, April 21, 2025

At Least That's What She Said For Her Insurance Claim

 Must have been an Antifa Supersoldier:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a thief while eating dinner at a downtown Washington, DC, restaurant Sunday night, two sources familiar with the incident, including a law enforcement source, told CNN.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant.

The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash, the law enforcement source said.

I occasionally think about how for years the Secret Service managed to project an image of extreme professionalism.  Now we know they're just playing candy crush all the time like cops. 

by Atrios at 14:30