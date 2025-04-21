At Least That's What She Said For Her Insurance Claim

Must have been an Antifa Supersoldier:
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a thief while eating dinner at a downtown Washington, DC, restaurant Sunday night, two sources familiar with the incident, including a law enforcement source, told CNN.
The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant.
The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash, the law enforcement source said.
I occasionally think about how for years the Secret Service managed to project an image of extreme professionalism. Now we know they're just playing candy crush all the time like cops.