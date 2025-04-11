I would like to read a good piece (anyone know of one?) about how, generally, The Discourse flipped on China. For many years you were a crank, even quite racist, to suggest that there was anything problematic about the US facilitating China's rise - which it did, very deliberately, starting in the 90s - and then suddenly all the same people were running around screaming about the yellow peril. I completely missed what flipped this.
China just increased their tariffs to 125%.
China has once again raised its tariff on US goods to match Trump’s, for what it says is the final time. China’s tariff is now set at 125 percent, as it warns that the US is on track to become an economic “joke.”In a statement from China’s Ministry of Finance, which we’ve translated using Google, the country says that any further tariffs from the US side would “no longer make economic sense,” and that the US “will become a joke in the history of the world economy.” Trump initially set a tariff of 10 percent for China in February, which has risen four times, now set at 145 percent. Until now, China has retaliated in kind with its own matching tariff hikes.
US farmers are fucked, though I am sure there will be a bailout bill, which Dems will rush to support, so that farmers get a big check signed by Donald Trump.