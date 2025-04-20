DHL Express, a division of Germany’s Deutsche Post, said it would suspend global business-to-consumer shipments worth over $800 to individuals in the United States from April 21, as US customs regulatory changes have lengthened clearance.It isn't all Musk, but it is a government by people like Musk, by people who don't know how anything works, and who believe they are smarter than everyone else so there's no point in asking.
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Clogged Circulatory System
I don't claim to know every much about this stuff, but you don't need too much of an imagination to see how much of a problem this is for businesses that are used to relying on things working a particular way.
