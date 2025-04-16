This is a federal crime and a crime in (I believe) every state for obvious reasons.
A good example of how laws and regulations exist, in part, to provide trust in what would otherwise be an untrustworthy market. You'll destroy the used car market - and dealer tradeins - if everyone can pay their mechanic a hundred bucks to roll off 20K from their odometer.
However, Tesla allegedly ”knowingly overstates the distances traveled in Tesla vehicles” by manipulating odometers, allowing the company to dodge repair responsibilities tied to warranties.
“Tesla Inc. employs an odometer system that utilizes predictive algorithms, energy consumption metrics, and driver behavior multipliers that manipulate and misrepresent the actual mileage travelled by Tesla vehicles,” reads the lawsuit. “In so doing, Defendants can, and do, accelerate the rate of depreciation of the value of Tesla vehicles and also the expiration of Tesla vehicle warranties to reduce or avoid responsibility for contractually required repairs as well as increase the purchase of its extended warranty policy.”
This is adding, not subtracting, for an entirely different fraudulent reason, but the laws are about modifying, not just subtraction.
