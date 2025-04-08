Everything is Horrible

Even after turning himself into a laughing stock in the gaming world for blatantly cheating, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hasn't given up the hobby just yet.First boss.
During a Saturday livestream of himself playing the free-to-play action RPG Path of Exile 2 (PoE 2) — which allegedly served as an "airborne continuity test" of SpaceX's Starlink on board his private jet — Musk was ruthlessly bullied by other players in the game's chat, as spotted by Polygon.
After repeatedly dying to the game's first boss, Musk rage quit roughly 30 minutes into the stream.
I think video games are a perfectly fine thing for people to enjoy, but if you are a billionaire and are obsessed with being (or being perceived as being) "the best at video games" then something is really wrong with you. Especially when you lack the self-awareness to realize you suck and then go humiliate yourself in public like this.
There are plenty of genuinely horrible things happening, but sometimes for my own mental health I need to focus on the absurdity of it all.