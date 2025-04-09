Administration officials knew the markets would dive and other nations would retaliate when President Trump announced his long-promised “reciprocal” tariffs. But when pressed, several senior officials conceded that they had spent only a few days considering how the economic earthquake might have second-order effects.
And officials have yet to describe the strategy for managing a global system of astounding complexity after the initial shock wears off, other than endless threats and negotiations between the leader of the world’s largest economy and everyone else.
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
First Order
They dont't get that the line going down is a second-order effect. What they imagine are second-order effects are actually the first-order ones. They just take a bit longer.
by Atrios at 15:30