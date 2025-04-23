Several professors at Barnard College received text messages on Monday notifying them that a federal agency was reviewing the college’s employment practices, according to copies of the messages reviewed by The Intercept.
The messages, sent to several professors’ personal cellphones, asked them to complete a voluntary survey about their employment.
The survey from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, asked questions including whether respondents were Jewish or Israeli; whether they had been subjected to antisemitism; and whether they were subject to “unwelcome discussions,” graffiti or signs depicting antisemitic messages or images, “unwelcome comments, jokes or discussions,” or “pressure to abandon, change or adopt a practice or religious belief.”
Fred Malek's Ghost
Seems bad.
by Atrios at 16:15