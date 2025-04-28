Getting It Backwards

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday put the responsibility for reaching a trade agreement on China.“I believe that it’s up to China to de-escalate, because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them, and so these 120%, 145% tariffs are unsustainable,” Bessent said during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
China's says they'll support their exporters. Easier to replace money than to replace stuff!
Chinese officials vowed to provide more support for exporters affected by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, showing greater urgency to shore up the crucial sector while denying having had any trade talks with Washington.