China wants to see a number of steps from President Donald Trump’s administration before it will agree to trade talks, including showing more respect by reining in disparaging remarks by members of his cabinet, according to a person familiar with the Chinese government’s thinking.
Other conditions include a more consistent US position and a willingness to address China’s concerns around American sanctions and Taiwan, said the person, who asked not to be identified to discuss internal thinking.
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Has China Seen Donald Trump
I imagine China gets why this is hilarious, even if the people writing it up don't.
by Atrios at 13:30