Friday, April 25, 2025

Interventions

I don't believe this is true at all, and if it is in any sense "true" it's using a very fucked up technical defitinion that doesn't mean what people think it means.
Most notable was discussion of the current testing levels. Musk, asked about challenges, said that they are now at a level where interventions are rare enough that it’s hard to find new problems. It was stated that “we can go many days without getting a single intervention, so you can’t easily know if you are improving.”

While a precise number was not given, twice Musk suggested it was around 10,000 miles, the distance a typical car drives in a year. He worries that as they get to 20,000 and 30,000 it will take a long time with their Austin test fleet to get new issues to learn from.
"Our cars are so good they don't have anything else to learn, and this is a problem."

If this were close to being true, in a way that normal people would understand it, then they would have achieved their goals.
by Atrios at 10:30