Into the K-Hole

Elon, this is Elon (the voice in your head), I am begging you to get involved in every election in the country
. You are the best at it!
But Wisconsin voters rejected Musk, and Schimel, on Tuesday, handing Crawford a wide victory that likely locks down a liberal majority on the court through 2028.
Ah, well, nevertheless.
“I’m honestly shocked. I thought we had it in the bag,” said Pam Van Handel, Chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s Outagamie County. “I thought [Musk] was gonna be an asset for this race. People love Trump, but maybe they don’t love everybody he supports. Maybe I have blinders on.”