Killing Your Own Doodz

Even if this were true (it is not), I am curious about what % of Americans - and MAGAs - look at themselves in the mirror, consider their lifetyles, and imagine that they are of the healthy class of people who are immune from infectious disease.
RFK: If you are healthy, it’s almost impossible for you to be killed by an infectious disease in modern times because we have nutrition, because we have access to medicines. It’s very, very difficult for any infectious disease to kill a healthy human being.