After multiple White House aides insisted that the new tariffs were not a negotiation, Trump said he would be open to negotiating with other countries about the duties.Trump said he would be open to tariff talks with other counties if they offer something phenomenal, Reuters reported him saying on Air Force One.Top trade aide Peter Navarro told CNBC less than an hour earlier that the sweeping tariffs are “not a negotiation.”
You can imagine someone in there has some specific bribes they wish to demand from some countries, but they obviously aren't organized/smart enough to have thought this through for most of the world.