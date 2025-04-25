Somewhat tangential the specifics of our friend Mr. Hegseth, but I do think a tremendous problem with the structure of society is that many people thrust into management roles aren't just unqualified but are actually extremely unsuited for those positions.
ABC News has confirmed that in at least two separate meetings Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused top-ranking military officers of leaking to the media and threatened to polygraph them.
According to one person familiar with the exchanges, Hegseth was upset by media reports that he had planned a briefing for Elon Musk on China.
In a meeting with Adm. Christopher Grady, who was serving as then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hegseth yelled “I’ll hook you up to a [expletive] polygraph!”
Even if you're facing insubordination and rebellion, is this a smart way of dealing with it?