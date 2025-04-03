Pundit Prediction

Let's see how this one, from me, will hold up:
I'm not defending Trump's tariffs - they're dumb - but I think liberals are going too much in on the idea that they will destroy the economy, be instantly unpopular, and tank Trump's approval. There's a lot of econobollocks ALL SENSIBLE PEOPLE KNOW TARIFFS ARE BAD and a lot of ignoring of the Biden administration record's on tariffs. Maybe Joe should've removed some when he had the chance.
There's some revenge fantasy here along the lines of, "you were mad about inflation and now you're going to get inflation," but it isn't going to be that simple or obvious.
More generally, the lessons everyone has "learned" (because it serves their purposes, because they are bad at their jobs and they have boat payments to make) is that there's nothing you can do to convince people who are mad about inflation, so they are hoping Inflation II proves their point.
Always trying to refight the last battle to prove themselves fucking right.
I will add that my intended point was that the impact of tariffs wouldn’t be so awful and self-evident that Dems could just sit back and not do politics. I was (wrongly) assuming they wouldn’t be so yuuuuuge (though of course that is still in flux, like everything).