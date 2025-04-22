U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door investor summit on Tuesday that he expects the tariff showdown with China will de-escalate as the situation is unsustainable, according to a media report.Totally good and normal for the Treasury Secretary to say market moving shit to a select group in private!
He noted that a deal is possible, even though talks haven't started yet, Bloomberg News reported, citing people who attended an event hosted by JPMorgan Chase in Washington. The conference wasn't open to the media or the public.
Also you can't unshit this bed. Things could settle down, but then Gramps will tweet some crazy shit again and all deals will be off.