Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Sure, Jan

Either lying or signalling Trump's surrender.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door investor summit on Tuesday that he expects the tariff showdown with China will de-escalate as the situation is unsustainable, according to a media report.

He noted that a deal is possible, even though talks haven't started yet, Bloomberg News reported, citing people who attended an event hosted by JPMorgan Chase in Washington. The conference wasn't open to the media or the public.
Totally good and normal for the Treasury Secretary to say market moving shit to a select group in private!

Also you can't unshit this bed. Things could settle down, but then Gramps will tweet some crazy shit again and all deals will be off.
by Atrios at 14:30