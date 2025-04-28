Team Big Oaf

Though the last one didn't work out so well.
Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois strode into a ballroom filled with top New Hampshire Democrats on Sunday and by the end of his nearly 30-minute speech had them ready to storm the political barricades against President Trump.
“It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once,” he told the group of Democratic activists, officials and donors, who jumped to their feet with hoots and applause. “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”
“The reckoning is finally here,” he declared.
"Don't use big words like 'mobilization', the pig people we call voters don't know what it means." - Elissa Slotkin, probably,