Xi Begged Me, With Tears In His Eyes

Trump is going to give Hawaii to China soon.
Hilarious:
Beijing on US-China tariff talks: 'All fake news'
A Chinese official on Thursday said that claims that Washington and Beijing are in active talks about tariffs were "all fake news."
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the two sides have not consulted or negotiated on tariffs at all, but signaled that Beijing would be open to talks on an equal and reciprocal footing.
Beijing has called on the US to “completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures” if it wants trade talks, in some of China’s strongest comments yet on the impasse between the world’s two economic superpowers.
Beijing on Thursday also said there were “currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States”, despite recent signs of softening on dispute from Washington. US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent has said in recent days that the trade war is “not sustainable” and “there would have to be a de-escalation by both sides”.
“The unilateral tariff measures were initiated by the US,” said He Yadong, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson. “If the US truly wants to solve the problem, it should . . . completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China and find a way to resolve differences through equal dialogue.”