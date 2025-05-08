A Play In Two Acts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was meeting last week with representatives from a teachers union in his home state when things quickly devolved.Act II:
Before long, Fetterman began repeating himself, shouting and questioning why “everybody is mad at me,” “why does everyone hate me, what did I ever do” and slamming his hands on a desk, according to one person who was briefed on what occurred.
As the meeting deteriorated, a staff member moved to end it and ushered the visitors into the hallway, where she broke down crying. The staffer was comforted by the teachers who were themselves rattled by Fetterman’s behavior, according to a second person who was briefed separately on the meeting.
I'm not saying he is intending to be threatening here, but a guy who is 6'8" and not otherwise small is inevitably threatening when he behaves like this.
Schumer standing by Fetterman, says he’s an “all-star” who’s “doing a good job”— Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) May 6, 2025