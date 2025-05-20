Business As Usual

The Department of Justice charged Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver with assaulting federal law enforcement during a chaotic melee that erupted outside of an ICE detention facility in her home state of New Jersey, acting US Attorney Alina Habba said Monday.I don't know how to convince DC consultant brains that "a party that won't even defend its own members is unlikely to defend 'me'" is a perfectly sensible conclusion for voters to come to.
You don't reach swing voters by finely calibrating your means testing regime, you reach them by not looking like fucking losers.