Senate Republicans are about to make a terrible decision while simultaneously highlighting a tool Democrats can use to promote legislative accountability. News reports indicate that Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is prepared to overturn Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s ruling that the Senate may not use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn Biden-era waivers allowing California to ban the sale of gas-powered cars.
But there’s a silver lining here. If Republicans take this step, Senate Democrats could force Republicans to vote on a myriad of the Trump administration’s unpopular actions, while stymieing the Republican agenda—legislation and judicial appointments included. So if Republicans push forward and accomplish a short-term goal, they open the door to even more difficult votes in the future.
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
But That Wouldn't Be Sporting
Always happy to be wrong, but there's a good chance the Dems just obey the rules they think should be there instead of the ones that are.
by Atrios at 13:30