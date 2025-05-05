Clyburn, 84, played a crucial role in elevating Biden to the presidency, and then threw his weight behind former Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him after Biden quit the 2024 ticket. The lawmaker holds an important role as the top Democrat on an Appropriations Committee subcommittee and indicated he isn’t interested in stepping aside.You can even stay in Congress! The House, unlike the Senate, has plenty of room for members who don't do all that much. You know, like those 68-year-old whippersnappers who can't ever get a "promotion" because you won't stop being the ranking member! How is being a "mere" member of Congress giving up your life?
“Nancy left her seat. Steny left his seat. I left my seat. What the hell I’m supposed to do now?” Clyburn said when asked whether the party needed to think of bringing in younger members. “What do you want—me to give up my life?”
Monday, May 05, 2025
But They Didn't Leave Their Seats
Hoyer and Pelosi are still in Congress!
