Concerning

The back-to-back failures have hampered Starship's development and put a tighter clock on the vehicle's expected operational start. NASA has contracted SpaceX to develop Starship as the lunar lander for the agency's Artemis 3 mission to return astronauts to the surface of the moon. That mission is slated to launch sometime in 2027. Before then, SpaceX has to land at least one uncrewed Starship on the moon and then successfully launch it back into lunar orbit. So far, Starship has not yet completed one full orbit of Earth.
With even odds I'd bet the entirety of the vast Eschaton World Industries fortune on that moon thing not happening.