I don't claim to be fluent in Chinese Diplomacy, but I don't think you have to be to know that they aren't saying what The Markets want to believe they are saying.
Does this:
China said it is assessing the possibility of trade talks with the US, the first sign since Donald Trump hiked tariffs last month that negotiations could begin between the two sides.
really follow from this:
China’s Commerce Ministry said in a Friday statement that it had noted senior US officials repeatedly expressing their willingness to talk to Beijing about tariffs, and urged officials in Washington to show “sincerity” toward China.
“The US has recently sent messages to China through relevant parties, hoping to start talks with China,” the ministry added. “China is currently evaluating this.”
I think the message is, "beg harder."