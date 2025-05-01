Dipshit Centrists Assemble

It's hilariously titled "Fight Like Our Democracy Depends on It."tl;dr they don't like the dictator stuff, but they do like putting black and trans people in their proper places (hidden).
But this sentence jumped out:
The building of this coalition should start with an acknowledgment that Mr. Trump is the legitimate president and many of his actions are legal.
First, you can find people who claim anything, but "the guy is not the legitimate president" was the MAGA claim about Biden, and not, actually, the central focus of any broader objection to Trump.
More than that, the kicker, "many of his actions are legal," is amazing! What a thing to assert about the the president! Many of his actions are legal! Many of them! Take that, hippies!
It is a hilarious bit of coalition building, centrist style.