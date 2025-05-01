Thursday, May 01, 2025

Dipshit Centrists Assemble

This piece  - another Dash Sulzberger special - is stupid for so many reasons. Basically it's an attempt for the Sensible Center to assert itself, to demand that anybody who objects to Trump to object for the right reason in the right way, and to acknowledge all of the good things he has done.  

It's hilariously titled "Fight Like Our Democracy Depends on It."

But this sentence jumped out:
The building of this coalition should start with an acknowledgment that Mr. Trump is the legitimate president and many of his actions are legal.

First, you can find people who claim anything, but "the guy is not the legitimate president" was the MAGA claim about Biden, and not, actually, the central focus of any broader objection to Trump.

More than that, the kicker, "many of his actions are legal," is amazing!  What a  thing to assert about the the president!  Many of his actions are legal!  Many of them!  Take that, hippies!

It is a hilarious bit of coalition building, centrist style.

tl;dr they don't like the dictator stuff, but they do like putting black and trans people in their proper places (hidden).
by Atrios at 13:30