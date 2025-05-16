Maybe there's nothing! But some updated numbers on staffers, for example, would tell a bit of the story! A reporter might be able to get some angry words from Hegseth, because what fun is it being the head of the Pentagon if you can't show you friends around in a helicopter?
WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it may ban the Pentagon from transporting government officials on routine missions around Reagan Washington National Airport, after a series of incidents involving passenger jets.