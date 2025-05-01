After being questioned about this, Karni responded to the vile twitter trolls by linking to something that Jeffries said... two weeks ago!
Utterly shameless.
In fact - https://t.co/BRHAm0XqKT— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) April 30, 2025
Obummer's people and their allies in Congress would do this. I watched it happen when I was in communication with offices about various post-financial crisis policies.
Basically:
Lesser journalist reports something from a lefty Congressional office (something like, Larry Summers is on his bullshit again).There's a belief in the mainstream DC press that The Left is wrong, always - then it was more economics, now it is WOKE - and they will happily parrot the people who say so in a way which can fairly be described as strategic collaboration.
NYT reporter gets quote: NUH-UH.
Case closed.
I know lots of people don't like intra-dem factional dispute stuff, especially when the bad orange man is in charge, but one faction understands all too well that every crisis is an opportunity. "They" are very very worried that the bad orange man will inspire a leftish backlash.
You don't even have to get mad either way, but if you want to follow what is happening then you shouldn't pretend this stuff isn't going on.
Right now the factions are, basically, "team do nothing except gesture at egg prices with an exasperated face" and team "maybe a program of mass kidnapping is something we should worry about."
