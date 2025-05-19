Good For The Ancestral Homeland

My paternal line goes back to Romania. I had long assumed "Black" was just a "keep it simple" immigrant name, but it was actually a translation of the Romanian "Negru."
The headline election was Romania's presidential vote, with liberal Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan coming out the winner ahead of nationalist George Simion.
Here's how the NYT covered it a few days ago.
George Simion, a nationalist who appears well placed to win the presidential election in Romania on Sunday, has promised to “Make Romania Great Again” and described himself as a “candidate on the MAGA ticket” of President Trump.
After trouncing 10 other candidates to win the first round of the election, on May 4, Mr. Simion spoke on the “War Room” podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former adviser and champion of an international populist movement.
Romanian voters had “totally bashed the globalists,” Mr. Simion rejoiced, echoing the language of American supporters like Vice President JD Vance, who has rebuked Romania for canceling an earlier election that a far-right candidate looked set to win.