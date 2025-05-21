Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75 after a battle with esophageal cancer, his family said in a statement Wednesday.
“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” read a statement posted on Connolly’s X account.
Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late last month, when he said he would step down because his cancer had returned.
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Intervention
It was widely believed AOC would take the Oversight job until Pelosi intervened.
by Atrios at 11:30