Keeping Out The Canadian Menace

A drop in Canada-U.S. travel has led Calgary-based WestJet to cancel more flights south of the border.
The airline says it is suspending flights from Vancouver to Austin until October.
Flights to other destinations, including Orlando, Los Angeles and Chicago will also be halted at different times between June and August.
Airline flight schedules aren't extremely difficult to change, but once they change they aren't necessarily going to change back.