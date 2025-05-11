When an attendee asked Gallego about a fundraiser he held with Marc Andreessen, a billionaire crypto investor and close ally of Donald Trump, the freshman senator stayed on message — framing it as an example of how Democrats should bring more people in the tent. (The fundraiser was first reported by Rolling Stone.)
“My general view of how to win elections is you have to get a lot of votes, and that means we’re going to have to have alliances with people that we may not agree with 100 percent of the time,” said Gallego, stating that “Marc Andreessen runs the largest venture capital firm in Arizona. We want to bring as many jobs as possible.”
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Last I Checked, The Dude Only Gets One Vote
For every Marc Andreessen we lose in Galt's Gulch, we gain 30,000 non-racist fascists elsewhere.
by Atrios at 15:00