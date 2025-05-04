Mister Deals

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:Hopefully this new economics is taught at all the finest schools.
I can't tell you that. I can tell you that we're making a lot of money. We're doing great. Again, we were losing more than $5 billion a day. $5 billion a day. You don't talk about that. And right now, we're going to be at a point very soon where we're making money every day. Look –
KRISTEN WELKER:
How soon?
PRES. DONALD TRUMP:
– we were losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China. Now we're essentially not doing business with China. Therefore, we're saving hundreds of billions of dollars. Very simple.
Sunday, May 04, 2025
