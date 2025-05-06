Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Ah well
US President Donald Trump said he would dictate tariff levels for US trading partners looking to avoid higher duties, appearing to move away from the idea that he would engage in back-and-forth negotiations.

“We’re going to put very fair numbers down, and we’re going to say, here’s — what this country, what we want. And congratulations, we have a deal. And they’ll either say ‘great,’ and they’ll start shopping, or they’ll say, not good,’” Trump said Tuesday at the White House as he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
And then Rising Sun will come on the TV and he'll hit Japan with a 12000% tariff.
by Atrios at 15:30