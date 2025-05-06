US President Donald Trump said he would dictate tariff levels for US trading partners looking to avoid higher duties, appearing to move away from the idea that he would engage in back-and-forth negotiations.And then Rising Sun will come on the TV and he'll hit Japan with a 12000% tariff.
“We’re going to put very fair numbers down, and we’re going to say, here’s — what this country, what we want. And congratulations, we have a deal. And they’ll either say ‘great,’ and they’ll start shopping, or they’ll say, not good,’” Trump said Tuesday at the White House as he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Mr. Deals
Ah well
by Atrios at 15:30