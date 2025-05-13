Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Opportunities

China has been taking advantage of American retreat wherever it happens.  I have no particular opinion on whether that is good or bad, generally, in any important sense, but people who have strong opinions (negative) about China are weirdly silent on this, as they are largely (if not entirely) "our one tool is our military" people.
BEIJING — Xi Jinping didn’t even have to mention Donald Trump by name to get his point across.

The Chinese president was giving the hard sell to a room full of senior Latin American leaders on Tuesday. He promoted his country’s stability and fundamental reasonableness, providing a clear contrast between him and his U.S. counterpart’s erratic trade war.
by Atrios at 10:30