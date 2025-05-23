Plenty Of Those Kids Are Going To Be Special

The Trump administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enrol international students, escalating a standoff with America's oldest university.By special I mean that their parents are important (and rich). VIP special. Not all of them, of course!
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration had revoked Harvard's "Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law."
I'm not saying that should make a difference but such things do!
...Originally typed and scheduled the post before this came out:
BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Princess Elisabeth, the 23-year-old future queen of Belgium, has just completed her first year at Harvard University but the ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on foreign students studying there could jeopardise her continued studies.